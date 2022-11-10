Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.