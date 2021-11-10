This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
