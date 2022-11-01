 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

