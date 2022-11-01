For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
