 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert