For the drive home in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. W…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's UV …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a p…