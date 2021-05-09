For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
