This evening in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.