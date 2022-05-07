May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.