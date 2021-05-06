May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.