May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.