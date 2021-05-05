 Skip to main content
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

