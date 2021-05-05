Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
