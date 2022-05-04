This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
