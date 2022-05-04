 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert