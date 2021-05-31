Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
