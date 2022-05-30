May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.