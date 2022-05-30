Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rai…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…