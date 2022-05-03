For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
