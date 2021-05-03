This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecast…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predic…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We…