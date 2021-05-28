 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

