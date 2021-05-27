For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
