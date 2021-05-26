This evening in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
