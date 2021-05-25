For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
