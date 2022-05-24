Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world's response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
