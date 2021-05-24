This evening's outlook for Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
