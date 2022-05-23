This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
