May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast.