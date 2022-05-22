This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an u…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. ESE winds shift…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a…