May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

