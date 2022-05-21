May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.