May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

