Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
