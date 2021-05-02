May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.