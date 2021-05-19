 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert