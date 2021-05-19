May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.