Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.