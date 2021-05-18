Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
