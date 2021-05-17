May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.