May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast.