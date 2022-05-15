Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though i…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…