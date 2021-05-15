For the drive home in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Rain is expected fo…
This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance…
For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Bryan folks should be pr…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…