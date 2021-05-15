May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.