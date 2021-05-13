For the drive home in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
