May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

