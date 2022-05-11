Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…