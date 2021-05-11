This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
