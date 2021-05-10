Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
