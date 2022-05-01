May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.