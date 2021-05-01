May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.