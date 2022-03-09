This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
