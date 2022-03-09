 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

