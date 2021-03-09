This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
