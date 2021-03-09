Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.