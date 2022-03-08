Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is only a 23% …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Bryan could see peri…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic …
March kicks off an active and variable weather season. Flooding, temperature swings, tornados and snowstorms are all common springtime weather events.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.