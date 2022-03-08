Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.