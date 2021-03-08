Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast ca…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The for…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area…