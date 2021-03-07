Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.