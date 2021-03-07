Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
