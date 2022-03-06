This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 49F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic …
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is only a 23% …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…