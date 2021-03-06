Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
